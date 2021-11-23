Windy and Warmer Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Windy and warmer on Wednesday, but DRY! Good news overall for travelers. On Thanksgiving day, a shower or two possible, with a bit of lake-effect by Thursday evening and Friday. Another chance for a bit of snow on Sunday. But, the key is that despite the cold, there are NO major storm systems expected through Sunday...

Tonight: Mostly clear, but not as cold. Low: 31, Wind: SSW 7-14

Wednesday: Some sun earlier, otherwise turning cloudier and very windy. High: 50, Wind: SSW 15-25

Wednesday night: Periods of light rain. Low: 40

Thursday: Showers early, then breezy and chillier with a bit of snow late. High: 43 and falling

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.