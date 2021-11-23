Advertisement

South Bend mayor highlights ‘2021 Fall ReLeaf Program’

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor James Mueller highlighted the city’s Fall ReLeaf program on Tuesday.

Mueller was out collecting leaves in the Cross Creek subdivision on the city’s northwest side. The mayor joined crews to show how residents should prepare their leaves for pickup:

  • Leaves must be raked by 6 a.m. on the pickup date.
  • No sticks, trash, or yard waste will be accepted.
  • Cars should not be parked in front of leaves.

“The leaves were on the trees longer, so the crews were able to go through the neighborhoods faster than anticipated,” Mueller says. “That doesn’t mean we’re going to come back at the scheduled time, and we will do that for the second pass as well. So, if you see crews in your neighborhood ahead of schedule, don’t worry. If you haven’t been able to rake your leaves yet, we will be come back to the scheduled date as well to make sure we’re getting the leaves.”

The ReLeaf program runs through Dec. 10. For more information, click here or call 311.

