South Bend Common Council updates city’s truck routes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot has changed since the 1980′s. And now, South Bend’s truck route rules are among them.

The current rules date back to 1986. There have been several major road improvements and increased truck traffic since then.

Last night, the Common Council passed an updated version. The routes have also been adjusted to accommodate South Bend’s “Smart Streets” initiative downtown.

