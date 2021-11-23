Advertisement

Reminders on preventing cooking fires this Thanksgiving

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cooking fires are common, especially on Thanksgiving.

In order to prevent fires this holiday season, Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone joined 16 Morning News Now to share some safety reminders.

He said it’s important to always have working smoke alarms inside your home. If the alarm is 10 years or older, it’s time to replace it.

While cooking, kids should always be at least three feet away from the stove to prevent any burns.

If a pan catches fire on the stovetop, cover the pan with a lid and shut off the burner.

“Just don’t pick those things up and try and take them somewhere else because now you’re moving not only what’s burning, but you may cause the fire to move,” said Cherrone. “[And] you’re also going to have someone get burned.”

He also said combustible items should never be left in or on the stove for storage.

“You want to spend your time with your family, and not spend it waiting for your name to be called in the emergency room,” said Cherrone.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Libby Oxley was clinically dead for 40 minutes. She spoke with 16 News Now on her incredible...
24-year-old Libby Oxley shares her miraculous story after clinically dead for 40 minutes
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
After a three week hospital stay, Ella Hunt returns to Elkhart
A homecoming for ‘Princess Ella of Elkhart’ brings joy to a hard situation
The white pine tree comes from the yard of a home here in town.
Indiana’s largest outdoor Christmas tree arrives
Lifelong ND fan hosts last tailgate forever
Lifelong ND fan hosts last tailgate forever

Latest News

Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week to answer your medical questions.
Ask the Doctor: ankle cramping, extreme pain & night sweats
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week to answer your medical questions.
Ask the Doctor: ankle cramping, extreme pain & night sweats
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Tuesday, Watching Showers for Turkey Day
After a three week hospital stay, Ella Hunt returns to Elkhart
A homecoming for ‘Princess Ella of Elkhart’ brings joy to a hard situation