Reminders on preventing cooking fires this Thanksgiving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cooking fires are common, especially on Thanksgiving.

In order to prevent fires this holiday season, Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone joined 16 Morning News Now to share some safety reminders.

He said it’s important to always have working smoke alarms inside your home. If the alarm is 10 years or older, it’s time to replace it.

While cooking, kids should always be at least three feet away from the stove to prevent any burns.

If a pan catches fire on the stovetop, cover the pan with a lid and shut off the burner.

“Just don’t pick those things up and try and take them somewhere else because now you’re moving not only what’s burning, but you may cause the fire to move,” said Cherrone. “[And] you’re also going to have someone get burned.”

He also said combustible items should never be left in or on the stove for storage.

“You want to spend your time with your family, and not spend it waiting for your name to be called in the emergency room,” said Cherrone.

