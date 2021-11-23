Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos donate Thanksgiving food boxes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos donated Thanksgiving meals to those in need on Tuesday.

1,000 boxes of food were donated to organizations across Michiana, including the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. Each box feeds 5-6 family members and includes everything needed for a holiday meal, including ham, macaroni ‘n’ cheese, potatoes, and a pumpkin roll.

“In this crisis, some can’t take care of their families,” says Scott Brewer, senior vice president of Four Winds Casinos. “So, to be able to know that they will have a meal at Thanksgiving is huge.”

Beacon Health System employees also donated 200 turkeys that will be distributed to families in Michiana.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.