PetSmart South Bend delivers stuffed animals to Beacon Children’s Hospital

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - PetSmart South Bend delivered over 2,500 “Chance and Friends” stuffed animals to Beacon Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

Since October, people have been buying these little guys for the patients at the hospital.

“It’s really Important for us to get this kind of a donation because we have so many kids who come here with illness and diagnoses that are really traumatic and scary,” says Tracy Byler, child life specialist. “And it’s really nice when they can have a stuffed animal on their bed when they arrive. It gives the bed and the room a personalized look. And it helps comfort them.”

3,500 stuffed animals have been donated since the drive started.

