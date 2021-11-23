Middlebury community rallies around state-bound Northridge football team

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - If Middlebury is a town that celebrates countdowns to Christmas tree lightings, you better believe the pride’s alive for the Northridge High School football team.

“It’s really exciting to see the businesses and the churches get behind our team, and... it’s really for all of our sports, not just football, but football right now is - you know - the highlighted sport,” commented Dr. Jayson Snyder, Superintendent of Middlebury Community Schools.

The Raiders’ season peaks on Saturday when they play Mt. Vernon for the Class 4-A state championship at Lucas Oil Stadium. Northridge (10-4) will wear the season-long mantra “Why not us” - bold words that breathe hope for a team that has never stopped believing.

“They’ve had some - a lot of ups and downs. They had some injuries in the middle of the year...and they’ve just really come together and gelled so nicely as a team. They play as a team,” remarked Drew Wood, Principal of Northridge High School. “They play hard for each other, and they love their coach, Coach Eppley. I love him, too. He’s been a terrific first-year coach.”

The 27-year-old Chad Eppley is guiding the young men from Middlebury to the program’s first state title game in what is also Dr. Jayson Snyder’s first year as MCS superintendent.

“It’s been incredibly exciting for our whole community. I think through covid, there are a lot of challenging things going on locally and in the world right now. And so to have something that unites people and something we can celebrate, and to see the players that have accomplished so much throughout the season, is really special,” Snyder said.

The Class 4-A state championship game airs on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on local channel WHME-TV 46.

