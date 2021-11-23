Advertisement

Medical Moment: restoring movement to paraplegics

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More than 5,000 people in the U.S. become paralyzed from the neck down each year due to a spinal cord injury. The first six-to-twelve months after the injury are critical. The movement gained during this time is usually all the movement they will regain for the rest of their lives. But now, neurosurgeons are giving new hope to patients.

Andy Hellrich has been confined to a wheelchair for five years. He vividly remembers the day he walked into a chiropractor’s office and never walked again.

“And then after they manipulated my neck, I took four steps away from the adjustable table,” Hellrich says. “And then I sat down in the chair.”

His C5 & C6 vertebrae were broken. Two years after his injury, a team of researchers at Washington University’s School of Medicine performed a nerve transfer on Andy’s left hand to give him more movement.

Typically taking nerves from larger muscles like the biceps or elbow and tricep flexors, surgeons attach the nerve from above the site of injury to nerves below the site of injury that connect to muscles in the hands and arms.

Doctors say the best candidates have suffered spinal cord injuries in their necks and are at least six months out from their injury. Recently, surgeons have even performed the nerve transfer on a patient who has been paralyzed for thirty years.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Lifelong ND fan hosts last tailgate forever
Lifelong ND fan hosts last tailgate forever
Libby Oxley was clinically dead for 40 minutes. She spoke with 16 News Now on her incredible...
24-year-old Libby Oxley shares her miraculous story after clinically dead for 40 minutes
Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the Berrien Co. Jail.
Police investigating inmate death at Berrien Co. Jail
Two hurt in separate accidents in Elkhart County

Latest News

Construction starts Monday on Spectrum Health Lakeland's new medical campus in Niles.
Construction underway on Spectrum Health Lakeland campus in Niles
A group of students are dispelling negative stereotypes towards men of color by giving back in...
Adams HS “Brothers” program help donate $1K worth of groceries to women’s shelter
South Bend high schoolers donate groceries to St. Margaret's House
South Bend high schoolers donate groceries to St. Margaret's House
Five families finalized adoptions at the Berrien County Courthouse on Monday.
Nat’l Adoption Month celebrated at Berrien County Courthouse