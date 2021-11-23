‘Light Up The Bluff’ returning to St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph’s annual “Light Up The Bluff” and tree lighting ceremony are returning.

On Friday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., you can head to Lake Bluff Park to watch the ceremony. It’ll start with the St. Joseph High School choir singing some holiday classics, followed by the lighting of the tree.

The John and Dede Howard Ice Arena will also be open during that time.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.