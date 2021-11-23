Advertisement

‘Light Up The Bluff’ returning to St. Joseph

On Friday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., you can head to Lake Bluff Park to watch the ceremony.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph’s annual “Light Up The Bluff” and tree lighting ceremony are returning.

On Friday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., you can head to Lake Bluff Park to watch the ceremony. It’ll start with the St. Joseph High School choir singing some holiday classics, followed by the lighting of the tree.

The John and Dede Howard Ice Arena will also be open during that time.

