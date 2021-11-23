Advertisement

Irish are in the playoff picture ahead of season finale vs. Stanford

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly yells at an official during the first half of an NCAA college...
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly yells at an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many believe the fine line of making the College Football Playoff could be decided by style points.

Brian Kelly feels beating Stanford will be tough enough -- he doesn’t want to be concerned with how he beats them. The Irish coach admits when it comes to influencing the playoff committee rankings, he really doesn’t know what they’re thinking these days.

“I don’t think it really matters,” says Kelly. “I think they have their opinions. The AP has us ahead of Michigan. The coaches have us ahead of Michigan. The group in that room doesn’t. So adding a few more points against Georgia Tech simply isn’t changing their point of view. It’s really for us to continue to play solid -- for me -- on both sides of the ball and that’s what we’re trying to do.

The Irish play at Stanford this Saturday, kickoff is scheduled for 8PM.

