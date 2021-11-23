A homecoming for ‘Princess Ella of Elkhart’ brings joy to a hard situation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, a crowd of 10-year-old Ella Hunt’s friends and family welcomed her home after a three week hospital stay.

“Well let me preface by saying, one of the doctors I think coined it perfectly when he was looking at Ella sitting her chair that he said, ‘I tell ya, I think I’m looking at a miracle,” said Erica Hunt, Ella’s mother.

Ella Hunt was born a typical baby with no signs of illness. However, at about eight weeks of age, her legs stopped moving.

At four-months-old, she was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1. Her parents were told that she would have only six weeks to live, but Ella is a fighter.

Now 10-years-old , Ella is continuing to stay positive about her diagnosis, and her parents are continuing to do everything they can to alleviate some of the hardship.

“We were hoping to leave here and uhm, just increase quality of life for Ella, and just give her, you know, the ability to breathe better and to sit up taller, and be able to sit up longer, and it just didn’t quite go that way after the surgery,” said Erica Hunt.

The spinal surgery left Ella paralyzed from her T-7 (the middle of her chest), down, turning her hospitalization into a three week stay.

During this time, the Hunt family continued to share posts on Facebook about wishing to come home, and the community came together to make sure the homecoming was one to remember.

“I think the community as a whole, when they hear that someone who has so little has, again, lost more, it was just really, uhm, just tugged at the heartstrings of a lot of people,” said Erica Hunt.

Shared via Facebook live, you can see the crowd that came out to support the family, and welcome Princess Ella home.

“To come home, uhm, we’re completely terrified and uhm it’s hard, and when you leave a hospital you know you’re coming home and it’s all, just the two of us now to try to figure this out. But when you come home to a reception like that you’re reminded that you’re not alone.”

Ella has an entire community of fans that the family calls, “Ella’s Angels,” who continue to support Ella and provide comfort along her journey. No matter how hard it gets.

“And yet there’s still joy in our home. there’s giggles and laughter in our daughter and uhm, I just challenge people to uhm, just live in the moment, be present, and be grateful for every gift and every breath,” said Erica Hunt.

