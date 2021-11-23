Gov. Holcomb gives updates on Afghan refugee resettlement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is sharing information about the resettlement efforts for Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury.

The safe haven is one of eight department of homeland security sites across the country. Of the 7,200 evacuees staying at Camp Atterbury, more than 3,000 have left to resettle across the United States.

But 4,000 people remain at Camp Atterbury and donations are still needed.

“Of all the donations throughout the nation coming into eight safe havens, I don’t care how you count it,” Holcomb says. “75 percent is a big statement of who we are, making sure that what is needed at this safe haven: diapers, shawls, clothing, joys to bring joy, is there in abundance. That is coming from inside. That is coming from who we are.”

The base hopes to have everyone resettled by the end of the year, though the timeline could change as the holidays approach.

And, as mentioned, donations are still needed. The National Guard Armory in South Bend is one of nine locations being used as regional collection sites to drop off new items to help clothe and support the evacuees.

It’s located on Kemble Avenue. New items will be accepted from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Among the items they’re looking for:

Men’s and women’s clothing, including jackets, pants, and long-sleeve t-shirts.

Children’s clothing

Hats and socks

Powdered baby formula.

