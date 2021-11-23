First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Tuesday, Watching Showers for Turkey Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FIRST ALERT WINTER FORECAST TONIGHT AT 6PM AND 11PM ON WNDU

TUESDAY: After a cold start to the day, we will see highs back to near 40 degrees later this afternoon. The sun will be shining bright all day. One of the best-looking days all week, grab the jacket and enjoy the sunshine! High of 41.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies to start with some clouds moving in by morning. Temperatures will be dropping into the lower 30s by early Wednesday morning. Low of 33.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with temperatures rising ahead of the cold front. Highs likely nearing 50 by the afternoon with a few sprinkles or light showers by the afternoon and evening. No significant travel impacts are expected across the region for Thanksgiving travel. High of 50.

THANKSGIVING: Scattered showers to begin the morning with some widely scattered showers throughout the day. By the afternoon a cold front will move through and bring in colder air. As the air comes across the lake, we may see some lake effect snow showers setting up by the evening. These will likely continue into Friday. No significant accumulation expected. High of 43.

LONG RANGE: Scattered snow showers continue downwind of Lake Michigan for most of Friday with a few flurries into the beginning of the weekend. Highs will likely be in the 30s. Sunday may feature a clipper system which could bring some more light snow showers to the area. We will be watching for any travel impacts during the second half of the Thanksgiving weekend. Keep checking back for the latest!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, November 22nd, 2021

Monday’s High: 37

Monday’s Low: 22

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.00″

