Donations being accepted in South Bend for Afghan refugees in central Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The National Guard Armory in South Bend is one of nine locations being used as regional collection sites to drop off new items to help clothe and support Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury in central Indiana.

It’s located on Kemble Avenue. New items will be accepted from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Among the items they’re looking for:

Men’s and women’s clothing, including jackets, pants, and long-sleeve t-shirts.

Children’s clothing

Hats and socks

Powdered baby formula.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.