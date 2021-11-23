Donations being accepted in South Bend for Afghan refugees in central Indiana
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The National Guard Armory in South Bend is one of nine locations being used as regional collection sites to drop off new items to help clothe and support Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury in central Indiana.
It’s located on Kemble Avenue. New items will be accepted from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Among the items they’re looking for:
- Men’s and women’s clothing, including jackets, pants, and long-sleeve t-shirts.
- Children’s clothing
- Hats and socks
- Powdered baby formula.
