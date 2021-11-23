Advertisement

Construction underway on Spectrum Health Lakeland campus in Niles

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 22, 2021
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Monday, construction began on Spectrum Health Lakeland’s new medical campus in Niles.

The new integrated care campus -- located at 2002 South 11th Street -- will house counseling, pediatric, family medicine, and walk-in clinic services. Spectrum Health Lakeland ear, nose, and throat services will also be available.

When complete, providers will relocate to the new space.

The $7.8-billion project is expected to finish in late 2022.

