Century Center to host ‘American Cornhole Organization South Bend Major’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The American Cornhole Organization is hosting a tournament at South Bend’s Century Center this upcoming weekend.

There will be over 200 men, women, and juniors competing for first place this Friday and Saturday in the ACO South Bend Major. The event is free and open to the public, though parking at the Century Center is $5 per day.

It’s the fourth year the tournament is being held in South Bend.

