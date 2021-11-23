Adams HS “Brothers” program help donate $1K worth of groceries to women’s shelter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - They’re classmates, friends, but most importantly, “Brothers”.

“We’re brothers. We all just came together as one, here to break stereotypes,” Senior Jelani Cotton says.

On Monday, an Adams High School student group called “Brothers” came together to continue their mission that school social worker Mark Geisler helped start seven years ago.

“Myself and another staff person wanted to create a group for young men of color where they felt comfortable, where they felt they belonged, Geisler says.

For Cotton, he says he belongs in his hometown helping others just like him.

“We get discriminated against because color of skin, size, all that stuff, and it’s really important for us together and do something for the community to break those stereotypes,” Cotton says.

One way this group of students are doing that is helping the women of St. Margaret’s House in South Bend.

“I was shocked at the amount they accumulated. This is really great. I’m really grateful. I wasn’t expecting this at all,” St. Margaret’s House staff member Angela Blake says.

One thousand dollars worth of groceries were donated, proving good deeds can be done by anyone, including young men from South Bend.

“In school, it doesn’t matter what we look like, it doesn’t matter what background we come from, how big you are. We’re all the same, we’re all inclusive,” senior Tim Davis says.

“It doesn’t matter young, old, what color, what background, your community is your community and that is their goal and that’s our goal in helping. I just think it is a beautiful thing that they are doing, picking up that torch and getting that mission,” Blake says.

The Adams High School “Brothers” program says while community service is significant to tackling negative stereotypes against men of color, education is important too, which is why Geisler says the group’s next stop will be a college visit to prepare individuals for what to expect at the next level.

