Two local moms create app to help parents find babysitters

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Granger, Ind. (WNDU) - Two mothers in Michiana have created an app that allows parents to find babysitters for their children.

Anna Johnson and Mandy Kinnucan were tired of crossing their fingers and hoping someone would come through for them.

So they decided to create an app called ‘GittaSitta’ so parents won’t have to experience the same process they went through moving forward.

Jack Springgate caught up with the two on 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk more about the idea.

“It’s a very easy to use app where basically you can download it, you import the babysitters you already have in your phone from your contact list, and then you can actually set a date and time for when you’d like to get a babysitter,” Kinnucan said. “And the app actually automates the process of getting a babysitter, and actually automates the babysitting process or the booking process altogether where you can actually give a deadline for the babysitter to respond.”

