Advertisement

Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his 2-year-old son was handling went off.(Source: KMOV via CNN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A 2-year-old boy accidentally shot his father in the back and killed him, St. Louis police say.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. Police found the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, unconscious and not breathing. He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the victim’s 2-year-old son was handling a rifle when it went off.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police say there was also a woman in the home when the shooting happened. It is unclear whether she will face any charges.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Lifelong ND fan hosts last tailgate forever
Lifelong ND fan hosts last tailgate forever
Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the Berrien Co. Jail.
Police investigating inmate death at Berrien Co. Jail
Two hurt in separate accidents in Elkhart County
Firefighters bring early-morning blaze under control

Latest News

More than 20 adults and children were injured after an SUV sped through barricades and into a...
Multiple dead, dozens injured after SUV drives through Christmas parade
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
Police: ‘Some’ killed when SUV hits Christmas parade
Libby Oxley was clinically dead for 40 minutes. She spoke with 16 News Now on her incredible...
24-year-old Libby Oxley shares her miraculous story after clinically dead for 40 minutes
SB native's miraculous recovery after being dead for 40 minutes
SB native's miraculous recovery after being dead for 40 minutes