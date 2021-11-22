Advertisement

South Bend man sentenced to 70 months in prison

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man is facing more than five years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Jason Cochran, 44, has been sentenced to 70 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, Cochran possessed over 50 grams of methamphetamine that he intended to distribute, as well as a large amount of cash. Cochran has three prior felony convictions and eight misdemeanor convictions.

