South Bend announces holiday trash schedule, end of yard waste season

The City’s yard waste program is approaching its end of season. The 2021 program will run through Thursday, December 2.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has announced the upcoming holiday trash pickup schedule, as well as the end-of-season schedule for yard waste.

During the week of November 22, Thursday’s trash and yard waste collection will be delayed by one day due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Service will take place on Friday, November 26.

This week’s trash and yard waste schedule is:

  • Monday, November 22: Normal pickup
  • Tuesday, November 23: Normal pickup
  • Wednesday, November 24: Normal pickup
  • Thursday, November 25: Thanksgiving holiday, no service
  • Friday, November 26: Pickup in areas normally serviced on Thursday

The City’s yard waste program is approaching its end of season. The 2021 program will run through Thursday, December 2.

