South Bend announces holiday trash schedule, end of yard waste season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has announced the upcoming holiday trash pickup schedule, as well as the end-of-season schedule for yard waste.

During the week of November 22, Thursday’s trash and yard waste collection will be delayed by one day due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Service will take place on Friday, November 26.

This week’s trash and yard waste schedule is:

Monday, November 22: Normal pickup

Tuesday, November 23: Normal pickup

Wednesday, November 24: Normal pickup

Thursday, November 25: Thanksgiving holiday, no service

Friday, November 26: Pickup in areas normally serviced on Thursday

The City’s yard waste program is approaching its end of season. The 2021 program will run through Thursday, December 2.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.