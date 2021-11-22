Pair of South Bend traffic alerts incoming

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A pair of projects in South Bend set to begin soon are expected to affect commutes in the area.

On Tuesday, November 23, the westbound lane of Lincoln Way West from Fremont to Elmer streets will be closed to install curbing for the Lincoln Way West and Olive Streetscape project. Westbound traffic will be detoured south on Charles Martin Sr. Drive, west on Colfax Avenue/Orange Street, north on Meade Street to Bendix Drive. The street is expected to reopen end of day Tuesday, November 23, weather permitting.

Beginning Monday, November 29, a section of Edison Road between Easement Lane and Country Club Road will be closed for routine maintenance to the City of South Bend’s sanitary pump station in the vicinity. Detour routes will be Pine and Quince roads via US 20. The anticipated reopening date will be end of day Friday, December 3, weather permitting.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.