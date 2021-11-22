Advertisement

Pair of South Bend traffic alerts incoming

A pair of projects in South Bend set to begin soon are expected to affect commutes in the area.
A pair of projects in South Bend set to begin soon are expected to affect commutes in the area.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A pair of projects in South Bend set to begin soon are expected to affect commutes in the area.

On Tuesday, November 23, the westbound lane of Lincoln Way West from Fremont to Elmer streets will be closed to install curbing for the Lincoln Way West and Olive Streetscape project. Westbound traffic will be detoured south on Charles Martin Sr. Drive, west on Colfax Avenue/Orange Street, north on Meade Street to Bendix Drive. The street is expected to reopen end of day Tuesday, November 23, weather permitting.

Beginning Monday, November 29, a section of Edison Road between Easement Lane and Country Club Road will be closed for routine maintenance to the City of South Bend’s sanitary pump station in the vicinity. Detour routes will be Pine and Quince roads via US 20. The anticipated reopening date will be end of day Friday, December 3, weather permitting.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Lifelong ND fan hosts last tailgate forever
Lifelong ND fan hosts last tailgate forever
Libby Oxley was clinically dead for 40 minutes. She spoke with 16 News Now on her incredible...
24-year-old Libby Oxley shares her miraculous story after clinically dead for 40 minutes
Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the Berrien Co. Jail.
Police investigating inmate death at Berrien Co. Jail
Two hurt in separate accidents in Elkhart County

Latest News

The City’s yard waste program is approaching its end of season. The 2021 program will run...
South Bend announces holiday trash schedule, end of yard waste season
Indiana State Police increasing patrols for the holidays.
Indiana State Police increasing patrols for the holidays
If you’re looking for a snuggly cat who loves scratches, then you’ll want to meet Ludavica.
2nd Chance pet: Meet Ludavica!
The white pine tree comes from the yard of a home here in town.
Indiana’s largest outdoor Christmas tree arrives