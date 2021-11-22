Advertisement

Man dead after shooting in Benton Harbor early Monday

Right now, there is no known motive, and the investigation is active and ongoing.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a shooting in Benton Harbor early Monday morning.

Just before 2 AM, officers of Benton Harbor’s Department of Public Safety responded to the 600-block of Highland Avenue for a shooting investigation.

There, officers found a 33-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to Lakeland Hospital, where he then died.

BHDPS is seeking Ricky Bridgeman, 31, as a person of interest in relation to what they’re calling a homicide.

Right now, there is no known motive, and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about this incident or any act of firearm violence is requested to contact the Tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867) or provide information anonymously via the TIP411 app located in your app store.

