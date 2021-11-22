Advertisement

Listen up! Hearing aids will soon be available over the counter

With the FDA finalizing regulations, hearing aids are expected to be available over the counter in 2022.
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Most people with hearing loss wait years before going to the doctor for an exam.

“The longer you wait, you know, it impacts your life,” said Barbara Kelley, the executive director of the Hearing Loss Association of America.

Kelley said sometimes people hold off because they can’t afford a hearing aid, don’t have access a doctor, or they don’t realize they have a problem at all.

“Some people think oh, you know, it’s a sign of aging,” she said.

Soon, people can buy hearing aids over the counter. Lawmakers passed a bill to make this happen four years ago, and the Food and Drug Administration is just now finalizing the regulations.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) sponsored the bill.

“When you have a hard time of hearing, it affects your job, it affects your relationships with other people, and it can even lead to isolation,” Grassley said.

Audiologist Dr. Lindsay Creed is a member of the American Speech-Language Hearing Association. She told us the group advises you should still get a professional exam even if you want to purchase an over-the-counter hearing aid.

“I think any time a medical device is made available direct to [the] consumer, we’re worried about the safety and effectiveness,” Creed said.

You can expect to see hearing aids available over the counter next year.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim and Supervisor of Videography Timothy Knapp contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Lifelong ND fan hosts last tailgate forever
Lifelong ND fan hosts last tailgate forever
Libby Oxley was clinically dead for 40 minutes. She spoke with 16 News Now on her incredible...
24-year-old Libby Oxley shares her miraculous story after clinically dead for 40 minutes
Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the Berrien Co. Jail.
Police investigating inmate death at Berrien Co. Jail
Two hurt in separate accidents in Elkhart County

Latest News

FILE - A JetBlue Airbus A320 taxis to a gate Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, after landing, as an...
American, JetBlue ask court to toss US lawsuit against deal
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing
Carmen Lerma is using experience from her struggle with COVID-19 to help Latin communities get...
Woman who survived double lung transplant after COVID plans 40 vaccine clinics
Two new surveys find Thanksgiving dinner will cost Americans more this year.
Cost of Thanksgiving dinner is rising, surveys say
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Attorneys make final case to jurors in Ahmaud Arbery’s death