Janus Motorcycles in Goshen building a new bike

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A small company in Goshen is now building a bigger bike.

Today the community paused to celebrate the occasion.

The first Halcyon 450 rolled off the production line and into the hands of its buyer.

Workers learned that the debut of a model designed to be faster and more comfortable for traveling long distances—was not going anywhere fast.

“So, I know everyone loves to ride theirs and that’s awesome,” said bike buyer Trey Kiska from Maryland. “Mine, I don’t take far. Only take to car shows. I show it off so, this will never see rain. This will never, ever see rain.”

The Halcyon 450 cc is a follow up to Janus’ bread and butter bike, the 250-cc line, which debuted in 2016.

“We’ve experienced lots of growth over the last several years,We’re almost at a thousand 250′s on the road which makes us probably the world’s smallest motorcycle manufacturer, but that is a large volume for a small shop,” said Janus General Manager Grant Longenbaugh.

Janus currently has about 16 full time workers at its facility in downtown Goshen, across the street from city hall.

The company appears to be making in-roads, having sold bikes to buyers in each of the lower 48-states.

As for the new model, Janus is going into full production with about 70 pre-orders in its pocket. Deliveries are expected in spring and summer of 2022.

The definition of the word halcyon means a period of time in the past that was idyllically happy and peaceful.

The company is out to reach riders who are entranced by two wheeled travel and the look of the Halcyon 450.

“But they are entranced by the classic look of kind of some of the old classic motorcycles like you see in the Great Escape, or Lawrence of Arabia. We think there’s something engrossing and enchanting about that,” Longenbaugh said.

