Isaiah Foskey is a force on the Irish defense

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re an opposing quarterback, the one person you don’t want to see heading your way, Irish defensive lineman, Isaiah Foskey.

Foskey showed why Saturday against Georgia Tech with a sack of Yellow Jackets quarter back Jordan Yates for a loss of 9 yards that resulted in a Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa touchdown return..

Foskey leads the Irish with 10 sacks on the year and five forced fumbles.

Now when it comes to stopping the run or sacking a quarterback, t’s an easy answer for Foskey.

“I would definitely say getting to the quarterback,” Foskey said. “I mean it’s just fun seeing any d-lineman getting to the quarterback or a linebacker or a corner getting a sack. You know it’s a big loss of yardage and you get to celebrate. Even though stopping the run against Wisconsin on fourth down, big fourth down stop that’s fun too. But getting sacks I just feel like that’s more fun to watch it and embrace.”

Head Coach Brian Kelly said that Foskey is a guy that you don’t want leave out there by himself

Notre Dame wraps up the regular season next week at Stanford.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.