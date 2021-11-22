Advertisement

Indiana’s largest outdoor Christmas tree arrives

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The largest outdoor Christmas tree in the state of Indiana arrived to its new home for the holidays on Monday.

The 70-foot tree was escorted from its initial home on Bissell Street in South Bend, and was placed behind the Inn at Saint Mary’s on the southwest corner of 933 and Douglas Road.

The white pine tree comes from the yard of a home here in town.

“It’s fun,” says John T. Phair, chairman of Holiday Properties. “You know, everybody in the country that does a tree, something like this, talks about the Rockefeller Center tree in New York City which has been there for 50 years or so. The tree we had up two years ago was the ninth-largest tree in the country -- ninth-tallest tree in the country-- decorated tree. So we’re not sure where this will fit, but it’s going to be right in that range.”

On December 7th, there will be a public tree lighting with the Notre Dame Chorale in attendance.

The tree will remain on display until January 10th.

