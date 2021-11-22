Advertisement

Indiana State Police increasing patrols for the holidays

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WNDU) - This holiday season, the Indiana State Police will be out in greater numbers to discourage impaired driving and ensure drivers and passengers are properly buckled.

With travel expected to rebound to nearly pre-pandemic levels, ISP says that they’re joining hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the state for the Safe Family Travel campaign.

The high-visibility patrols will concentrate at various times during the holiday season, starting with Thanksgiving.

“Driving impaired, not wearing a seat belt and speeding are always concerns around this time of year,” said Lt. Corey Culler, District Commander for the Fort Wayne Post.  “That’s why we’re increasing patrols and encouraging those traveling to buckle up, drive sober and slow down. It’s better to be late and reach your destination safely, than not at all.”

The Indiana State Police wants to remind motorists that most traffic fatalities can be prevented by taking some simple precautions: never drive impaired, always wear a seat belt, follow posted speed limits and avoid distractions.

Before consuming alcohol, plan a sober ride home, such as a designated driver or using a ride service or public transportation. Motorists are encouraged to call 911 if they encounter an impaired or unsafe driver on the road.

However, impaired driving isn’t the only concern during the holiday season. Winter weather also poses challenges for motorists, and it’s important to be prepared.

Always have an emergency kit in the vehicle with food, water, a phone charger, sand or cat litter, flares or bright LED alternatives, a flashlight, and blankets. Keep the vehicle full of gas, and make sure the battery is strong, fluids are at the correct levels and the spare tire is properly inflated.

