Indiana lawmakers look to end COVID emergency order

(WNDU) - Indiana’s legislature will reconvene later this month to consider ending the statewide COVID public health emergency order.

The order has been in place since March 2020. The state house speaker says lawmakers will return to the state house for a one-day session on November 29th and take up legislation that would allow the emergency order to expire.

The announcement comes despite a recent rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations in the state.

Governor Eric Holcomb faces a December 1st deadline for extending the health emergency order and an executive order.

