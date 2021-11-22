Advertisement

Howard Park Ice Trail opens for the season

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s time to lace up the skates and head to Howard Park in South Bend because the ice trail and pond is open for the season.

The soft open will take place this week, with the Winter Open happening on Black Friday, officially kicking off the season.

Walk-ups for skating are allowed this year, but reservations are encouraged so you can avoid the lines.

The cost is $7 for youth, and $10 for adults.

“We get out here and we see just the park flooded with individuals having a good time, being mobile, getting exercise,” said Jonathan Jones, director of recreation experiences for SBVPA. “I think there’s just a lot more beyond the surface happening there and we’re excited to be a part of that.”

For information on the ‘Skate it Forward’ initiative or to reserve a time slot for skating, click here.

