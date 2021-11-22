First Alert Forecast: Chilly and Breezy Start to Thanksgiving Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FIRST ALERT WINTER FORECAST TUESDAY AT 6PM AND 11PM ON WNDU

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy during the day. Highs stay chilly in the lower to middle 30s. Breezy at times with the winds gusting to 25 miles per hour at times. There is the chance to see a few flurries during the morning hours, otherwise we remain dry. High of 34.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds beginning to clear from the area and temperatures drop. Lows will be down into the lower to middle 20s overnight. Low of 24.

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine and calm. Highs will gradually warm back into the upper 30s to near 40. The warmth returns by the middle of the week. High of 40.

WEDNESDAY: Above average for this time of year. Highs nearing 50 ahead of another cold front which brings the chance for scattered showers late in the evening. Most of the day remains dry. High of 50.

LONG RANGE: Scattered showers overnight Wednesday into Thursday could change into a rain snow mix or even some snow showers by later in the evening on Thanksgiving Day. Staying mild through the end of the 10-day forecast, once we get into December, we are watching for some colder air to come into the region.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, November 21st, 2021

Sunday’s High: 53

Sunday’s Low: 33

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: 0.00″

