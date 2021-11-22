Drawing by Concord student battling rare blood disease to be displayed at Riley Children’s Hospital

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - For Concord East Side Elementary fourth grader Natalie Lopez, looking at the sky has always made her feel special.

“Sometimes every night, I look at the stars and some of them are like wishing stars,” Lopez says.

One of her wishes, to walk under her own power again.

“Something is starting to go on with her bones because she has been in so much pain and she was actually admitted last week at Riley’s because she could no longer walk,” Natatlie’s mom, Jennifer Lopez, says.

Back in July, Lopez was diagnosed with hypereosinophilic (HES), a rare blood disorder that has been proven damaging to the organs.

“If it is not treated, it can be deadly,” Jennifer Lopez says.

Since then, Jennifer says she has been searching for a solution. As for Natalie, she staying strong by continuing to do what she loves most— draw.

So much so it landed her latest sketch of space to be part of a gallery at Riley Children’s Hospital.

“Her drawing is going to be part of elevators at Riley’s Hospital and that really made her day,” Jennifer says.

“I was really really excited when mom and dad told me about it and my grandma also knew that. It was really exciting for me,” Natalie says.

And while Natalie says she will continue to draw more, she hopes her latest drawing will touch kids at Riley just like her when it soon hits the elevator doors.

A GoFundMe page with a $10,000 goal has been set up for Natalie Lopez to help with her ongoing medical costs.

