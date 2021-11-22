ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Concerts are back at Lerner Theatre in Elkhart and they kicked off Sunday with a performance by The Elkhart County Symphony Orchestra.

‘New Journeys’ is the title of the first performance and inspiration behind the rest of this season’s shows.

“You know we’re coming back from no performances, a new conductor and I think they’re just looking for a new fresh start for everyone,” said Sara Hicks, the Box Office Supervisor at Lerner Theatre.

Soo Han is the new Music Director for Elkhart’s Symphony Orchestra, and under his leadership the group is planning for many new experiences.

“Right off the bat, the very first concert, we’re thinking about new journey’s and the rest of our season, we’re gonna be trying new things, collaborating with new groups that we haven’t collaborated with before and so, this concert sets up everything else that is to come and that is all of our new journeys,” said Soo Han.

With this being the Symphony Orchestra’s first show back with a live audience since before the start of the pandemic, everyone was excited to hear their ‘New Journey.’

“We as musicians, what we thrive on, and what we love the most, is to share what we love the most, music, with the ones we love the most, our friends and family, and so, to be able to be joined together here in the beautiful Lerner Auditorium was an incredibly thrilling experience,” said Han.

There are three shows still coming up this season; ‘Next Generation’ in February, ‘New Adventures’ in March, and ‘New Directions, New Possibilities,’ in May.

You can find information and tickets for these performances here: Elkhart County Symphony Association – Making Music in Elkhart Since 1948 (elkhartsymphony.com)

“That connection that we’re able to make with the audience through music, there’s nothing else like it, and to be able to do that this evening at our concert. I know, my heart and soul is just rejuvenated because of it and I can’t wait to do it again,” said Han.

