Arizona dominates No. 4 Michigan 80-62 in Las Vegas

Arizona center Christian Koloko (35) celebrates being named MVP of the Roman Main Event...
Arizona center Christian Koloko (35) celebrates being named MVP of the Roman Main Event tournament after an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. Arizona won the game 80-62. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)(Sam Morris | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Christian Koloko had 22 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots to lead Arizona to a dominating 80-62 win over No. 4 Michigan on Sunday in the Roman Main Event.

Bennedict Mathurin added 16 points for Arizona (5-0), which put together an impressive all-around performance.

Michigan (4-2) couldn’t get anything to fall from the perimeter, shooting 1 of 14 from 3.

Eli Brooks led the Wolverines with 14 points.

11/21/2021 11:50:26 PM (GMT -5:00)

