2nd Chance pet: Meet Ludavica!

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a snuggly cat who loves scratches, then you’ll want to meet Ludavica.

She’s available for adoption right now at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, and she’s been at the shelter since June.

If you’re interested in adopting Ludavica or any other pet at the shelter, you can fill out an application online by clicking here.

