Purdue beats Villanova 80-74 to win Tip-Off tournament

Purdue poses with the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Championship trophy at the end of an NCAA college...
Purdue poses with the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Championship trophy at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)(Jessica Hill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) - Zach Edey scored 21 points and No. 6 Purdue overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to beat No. 5 Villanova 80-74 and win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

Caleb Furst and Isaiah Thompson each added 12 points for the Boilermakers.

They dominated underneath, outscoring the Wildcats 38-18 in the paint and outrebounding them 38-26.

Justin Moore had 19 points, Caleb Daniels added 17 and Collin Gillespie had 14 for 3-2 Villanova.

The Wildcats led 33-31 at halftime, scored the first five points in the second half and were up 57-46 after a 3-pointer by Daniels with nine minutes left.

But 5-0 Purdue outscored them 34-17 the rest of the way.

11/21/2021 4:09:25 PM (GMT -5:00)

