Police investigating inmate death at Berrien Co. Jail

St. Joseph, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Berrien Co. Jail.

Just before 9 a.m. Saturday morning, 42-year-old David Cortez Wright of Benton Harbor was found dead in the medical wing of the jail.

Wright had underlying medical conditions and was housed in a cell by himself.

Out of an abundance of condition, Michigan State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.