Police investigating inmate death at Berrien Co. Jail
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
St. Joseph, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Berrien Co. Jail.
Just before 9 a.m. Saturday morning, 42-year-old David Cortez Wright of Benton Harbor was found dead in the medical wing of the jail.
Wright had underlying medical conditions and was housed in a cell by himself.
Out of an abundance of condition, Michigan State Police are investigating.
