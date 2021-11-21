Advertisement

Police investigating inmate death at Berrien Co. Jail

Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the Berrien Co. Jail.
Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the Berrien Co. Jail.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
St. Joseph, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Berrien Co. Jail.

Just before 9 a.m. Saturday morning, 42-year-old David Cortez Wright of Benton Harbor was found dead in the medical wing of the jail.

Wright had underlying medical conditions and was housed in a cell by himself.

Out of an abundance of condition, Michigan State Police are investigating.

