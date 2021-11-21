Advertisement

Notre Dame fans excited about the Fighting Irish’s playoff chance

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish have made the college football playoff twice since its creation.

They lost to Clemson in 2018 in the cotton bowl, and lost to top-ranked Alabama last season in the Rose Bowl.

However, with Notre Dame’s only loss being to number 5 Cincinnati this season, Irish fans believe this team is clicking at the right time of the year.

“Everybody was so excited to be in there because we have a shot at the playoffs. So we knew we had to come in, play well, and just dominate. And that’s what they did,” says Notre Dame fan, Blake Vandevoorde.

Up next for the Irish is a date against Stanford, on the road, in their final game of the regular season.

