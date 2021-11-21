Advertisement

No. 6 Purdue tops No. 18 UNC 93-84 in Tip-Off tournament

Purdue's Jaden Ivey (23) shoots over North Carolina's Brady Manek (45) in the second half of an...
Purdue's Jaden Ivey (23) shoots over North Carolina's Brady Manek (45) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)(Jessica Hill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) - Sasha Stefanovic scored 23 points and Jaden Ivey put up 22 points to go along with 10 rebounds as No. 6 Purdue beat No. 18 North Carolina 93-84 Saturday in the first round of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament.

Trevion Williams added 20 points for Purdue (4-0), which has scored at least 90 points in all four of its games this season.

Dawson Garcia hit 10 of his 13 shots and led North Carolina (3-1) with 26 points before fouling out.

UNC led once with about nine minutes left, but it was short-lived.

