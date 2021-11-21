‘The Lost Christmas’ is helping individuals in recovery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Nick Willard Live Again Foundation is aiming to help individuals feel the love this holiday season.

“I just hope that we can make a small difference for somebody who might otherwise not receive a gift,” said Deborah Campiti, Founder of the Nick Willard Live Again Foundation.

The Foundation was founded by Deborah Campiti in 2019, a year after she found her son, Nick Willard, dead from a heroin overdose on Christmas Day.

“It changes your outlook of the holidays, tremendously. It takes on a different meaning. It’s not the joyous day that you used to experience or will ever have again,” said Campiti.

Now, Campiti is hoping to help other individuals struggling with addiction with her project, ‘The Lost Christmas.’

A project that will provide 175 individuals in recovery facilities in Elkhart, Mishawaka, and South Bend with a gift of a blanket, mug, hot chocolate, and gloves.

“It’s very difficult to stay in your sobriety journey at Christmas time, because a lot of people in this situation may not be in touch with family, friends, or anyone and it’s extremely difficult to stay positive and feel happy like you feel like the rest of the world is,” said Campiti when asked about the inspiration behind the project.

The foundation wants people who are battling with addiction to “learn how to live again,” free of alcohol and drugs.

Campiti tells us that ‘The Lost Christmas’ project is simply encouragement to keep going by showing these individuals that someone cares.

“Giving a gift to someone who has nothing, who maybe will get not a single thing for Christmas is the best gift you will ever give,” said Campiti.

You can donate to the cause and read Nick’s story by visiting: Home (nickwillardliveagain.org)

