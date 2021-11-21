Jack Coan doesn’t sweat the small stuff

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan continued his successful second half of the season, leading the Irish to a dominant 55-0 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon.

After two early sacks on the first drive of the game, Coan got things rolling.

The grad transfer finished with 285 yards, a pair of touchdowns and was 15-20 for a solid 75% completion rate.

“Just his patience and going through his progression,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “The two sacks, we got exposed a little bit on those two plays, but we made a couple of corrections on them later. But his poise, his confidence, his vision, it’s been really good.”

Coan’s consistency is coming at the right time for the Irish and his ability not to get stuck on his mistakes is what Notre Dame needs.

“He just has such emotional mastery to him,” tight end Michael Mayer said. “He can make a mistake and it doesn’t phase the man at all. I think that’s probably one of the greatest things about Jack is that type of thing. The past couple of games he’s done very good at that. He’s made little mistakes. He’s been getting the ball where the ball needs to be.”

Coan and the Irish wrap up the regular season out west against Stanford.

Late last night that game time was announced to be 8 p.m. on FOX.

