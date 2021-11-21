Advertisement

Gophers knock out Hoosiers with 1st-half flurry, win 35-14

Minnesota wide receiver Dylan Wright (16) pulls in a pass in front of Indiana defensive back...
Minnesota wide receiver Dylan Wright (16) pulls in a pass in front of Indiana defensive back Juwan Burgess (5) in the second half during an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ MAST | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Ky Thomas had a career-high two touchdown runs, Tanner Morgan threw for two more and Minnesota used two TDs in the final 46 seconds of the first half to pull away from Indiana 35-14.

The Golden Gophers snapped a two-game losing streak.

The Hoosiers lost their seventh straight and finished with their first winless home season in conference play since 2015.

Indiana jumped to a 7-0 lead but never recovered after an interception in the final minute of the first half allowed Minnesota to take a 21-7 edge.

11/20/2021 7:39:37 PM (GMT -5:00)

