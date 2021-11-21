Gophers knock out Hoosiers with 1st-half flurry, win 35-14

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Ky Thomas had a career-high two touchdown runs, Tanner Morgan threw for two more and Minnesota used two TDs in the final 46 seconds of the first half to pull away from Indiana 35-14.

The Golden Gophers snapped a two-game losing streak.

The Hoosiers lost their seventh straight and finished with their first winless home season in conference play since 2015.

Indiana jumped to a 7-0 lead but never recovered after an interception in the final minute of the first half allowed Minnesota to take a 21-7 edge.

