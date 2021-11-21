Freeman TD lifts Ravens over Bears with Jackson sidelined

CHICAGO (AP) - Devonta Freeman scored on a 3-yard run with 22 seconds remaining and the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens beat the Chicago Bears 16-13 even though star quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the game because of an illness.

The Ravens (7-3) ruled out Jackson 90 minutes before kickoff after he took some throws on the field.

The 2019 MVP was a full participant in practice Friday after being held out the previous two days.

Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday the illness was not COVID-19.

Justin Tucker kicked three field goals.

Chicago’s Andy Dalton threw for two touchdowns after Justin Fields left the game with a rib injury in the third quarter.

But the Bears lost their fifth straight.

11/21/2021 4:55:35 PM (GMT -5:00)