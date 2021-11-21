Advertisement

Freeman TD lifts Ravens over Bears with Jackson sidelined

Baltimore Ravins' Devonta Freeman(33) dives for yardage against the Chicago Bears during an NFL...
Baltimore Ravins' Devonta Freeman(33) dives for yardage against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Devonta Freeman scored on a 3-yard run with 22 seconds remaining and the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens beat the Chicago Bears 16-13 even though star quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the game because of an illness.

The Ravens (7-3) ruled out Jackson 90 minutes before kickoff after he took some throws on the field.

The 2019 MVP was a full participant in practice Friday after being held out the previous two days.

Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday the illness was not COVID-19.

Justin Tucker kicked three field goals.

Chicago’s Andy Dalton threw for two touchdowns after Justin Fields left the game with a rib injury in the third quarter.

But the Bears lost their fifth straight.

