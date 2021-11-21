Coan, No. 6 Irish dominate Yellow Jackets in 55-0 victory

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Jack Coan threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns in a little more than a half and No. 6 Notre Dame had two defensive touchdowns in winning its sixth straight game, 55-0 over beleaguered Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Coan completed 15 of 20 passes.

He had first-half touchdown strikes of 52 yards to Michael Mayer and 20 yards to Logan Diggs as the Irish took a 45-0 halftime.

With Coan directing the offense, and the Irish defense hounding Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates all afternoon, coach Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish (CFP No. 8) improved to 10-1, reaching the 10-win level for the fifth straight season.

Georgia Tech dropped to 3-8.

11/20/2021 8:55:56 PM (GMT -5:00)