Chubb runs for 130, Browns hold off winless Lions 13-10

El quarterback Baker Mayfield (6), de los Browns de Cleveland, entrega el balón al running back...
El quarterback Baker Mayfield (6), de los Browns de Cleveland, entrega el balón al running back Nick Chubb en partido de NFL frente a los Lions de Detroit, el domingo 21 de noviembre de 2021, en Cleveland. (AP Foto/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - Nick Chubb caught a touchdown pass and ran for 130 yards as the Cleveland Browns held on to avoid a season-wrecking upset and keep Detroit winless with a sloppy 13-10 victory over the Lions.

Chubb returned to Cleveland’s lineup after a one-game absence due to COVID-19.

The star running back caught a 5-yard TD pass from Baker Mayfield and then helped the Browns run out the clock.

With Cleveland’s crowd chanting his name before every snap Chubb gained 36 yards on the final drive as the Browns chewed up the last 2:29.

D’Andre Swift had 136 yards for the Lions who fell to 0-9-1.

11/21/2021 4:26:16 PM (GMT -5:00)

