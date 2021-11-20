Advertisement

Two hurt in separate accidents in Elkhart County

They both happened early this morning
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were hurt in two separate accidents in Elkhart County early this morning.

The first was reported at around 2:45 when the car driven by Juan F. Tienda Oviedo, 23 of Goshen, drove off County Road 37. It struck a fence and then a tree. Deputies found him unconscious. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The second accident was reported at 3:38 this morning, when the car driven by James Mays, 38 of Elkhart, ran off Old U.S. 20 and crashed into several trees. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a broken leg.

