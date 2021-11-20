Shower chance as we close out the weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Becoming cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower to middle 30s. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A few light showers are likely Sunday as a cold front approaches Michiana. The highest chance of showers locally will be along and south of U.S. 30. Areas north of U.S. 30 can expect a few light showers to sprinkles with peaks of sun late in the day. Wind: SW turning NW late 10-15 mph. Wind picks up Sunday night as cold air moves in. Gusts Sunday night may approach 30 mph at times.

MONDAY: We will start the day cold and windy. Wind chill values will be in the teens for some Monday morning! Chance of an isolated flurry to light snow shower throughout the day with peaks of sunshine. Wind: NW 15-25 becoming WNW 10-20 mph.

THANKSGIVING WEEKEND: Temperatures begin to climb up into the lower 40s Tuesday with mostly sunny skies expected. Our next chance of precipitation arrives late Wednesday through parts of Thanksgiving. Expected scattered showers turning to a rain/snow mix Thursday. Little to no snow accumulation is expected at this time but watch for reduced visibility and a few sick patches on the roads Thursday through Friday. Chance of flurries to snow showers continue behind our Thanksgiving day system Friday through Saturday.

