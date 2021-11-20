Advertisement

Santa, Rudolph visit Niles District Library

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Santa Claus is coming to town!

Saturday afternoon, hundreds of kids attended the Holiday Magic event at the Niles District Library.

Firetrucks escorted Santa and Rudolph to the library where they were greeted by happy and eager kids.

Kids and adults had a chance to sit on Santa’s lap.

There was also a magic show, real reindeer and an ornament scavenger hunt.

“With COVID and the stress of everything in our world, I feel like we need to have some magic...even adults need to feel that happiness, that feeling, that maybe we haven’t been feeling for a while because of COVID or anything else that’s happening in our lives. The first thing I think of when I think of magic is Santa,” said Youth Service Team Leader Tara Hunsberger.

The Niles District Library is open to the public and masks are not required for entry.

There is also story time every Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

