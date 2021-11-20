Advertisement

Pet Vet: Pancreatitis and Bones

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WNDU) - It’s Thanksgiving week, and many of you will be planning a special meal. But what if you find that your dog has gotten into the trash, or the main course?

Not only do you have a mess in the house, but you have a dog with a very upset stomach. What should you do?

Jack Springgate spoke with our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, to learn the answer.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also send him an email at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

