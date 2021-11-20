Advertisement

Lifelong ND fan hosts last tailgate forever

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After decades of tailgating, it is finally the end for 78-year-old Chuck Sausman.

Over the years he has created fond memories and has developed lifelong friendships.

Sausman said he loves Notre Dame and everything it stands for.

He said tailgating became a hobby over the years; and hosted some amazing parties featuring chili and belly-bomb sandwiches.

Now that he is getting older, he said he is moving on.

“I feel great about it. Over 50 years I’ve developed a lot of friendships and a lot of fantastic memories. People from all over: China, Korea,  Germany, Japan, England, South America and Canada. We’ve had some amazing tailgate parties, said Sausman.

Sausman received a written letter from Coach Kelly, thanking him for being a loyal and devoted fan.

Kelly also signed a football.

Happy retirement!

